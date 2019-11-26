KFC is testing out vegan chicken in Canada

KFC Canada is jumping on the vegan fast-food bandwagon with plant-based "chicken," which the chain completely sold out of when it offered it in the U.S.

The fried chicken alternative will be available at one Canadian location for one day only: the Mississauga KFC at 6055 Creditview Road on November 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. "while supplies last."

The meatless nuggets and wings will be made by American vegetarian and vegan meat substitute manufacturer LightLife — a noted departure from the Beyond Chicken that the restaurant famously tested at an Atlanta location in August.

That product — from the team behind the popular Beyond Meat Burgers that A&W has successfully rolled out, and that McDonald's has gradually been adding to locations around the world — drew lineups out the door and more sales in one day than the Atlanta KFC saw of its most popular menu items in a whole week.

Though they may know the Beyond brand, Canadians may not be as familiar with Lightlife products, which are available in select grocery stores.

Whether its partnering with Beyond, Lightlife, or another company, KFC is the first national fast-food chain to have offered meatless chicken in the U.S., and will definitely be one of the first to probe the new market here in Canada as well.

Based on the runaway success of its previous test launch of a plant-based chicken line, Toronto customers had better plan to get to the Mississauga KFC early — and to wait in line for a while — if they want to get their hands on some of the vegan eats.