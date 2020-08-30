Eat & Drink
focaccia toronto

The top 10 focaccia in Toronto

Focaccia in Toronto can get pretty darn close to the real deal, especially because we have a thriving Italian community with lots of great bakeries. Whether you like your focaccia plain and simple or loaded up with lots of toppings, you can pick up breads that are a treat for the eyes and tastebuds at all of these places.

Here are my picks for the top focaccia in Toronto.

Focacceria Forno Cultura

Classic focaccia with Barese tomato, olive oil and sea salt is iconic from this Italian bakery with a location in the Financial District specializing in this type of bread.

Mattachioni

The Junction Triangle has this pizza place that makes their own fresh focaccia every day. They're also renowned for their sourdough.

Eataly

This Italian mega-grocer at Bay and Bloor makes several types of focaccia with ingredients like sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce, mozzarella and herbs.

Blackbird Baking

Focaccia is super simple from this bakery with locations in Riverside and Kensington. Long, thin, flat loaves are incredibly versatile.

Mason's Fine Foods

The thick, fluffy focaccia baked at this prepared food and pantry store in the Mount Pleasant area is used to make jamon serrano and manchego cheese sandwiches.

Tre Mari Bakery

St. Clair West has this old school Italian bakery with slices of focaccia in several varieties made fresh daily and selling for reasonable prices.

Oretta

This Italian restaurant on King West also has a cafe and bakery component that sells freshly made focaccia.

Francesca Italian Bakery

In addition to other kinds of breads like sourdough, this bakery turns out a mean focaccia. They also do custom cakes.

Mabel's

Focaccia available at multiple locations of this bakery (and baked from scratch at one) is made using filtered water, unbleached local organic flour and sea salt, and contains no additives.

SanRemo Bakery

Formidable round loaves of focaccia are made using potato flour so they're light and fluffy at this Etobicoke bakery on Royal York. It rises for four to five hours and gets topped with roasted peppers, black olives, bell pepper, hot peppers and tomato, then gets baked and brushed with herbs and olive oil.

