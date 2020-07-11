These are the farmers' markets still operating in Toronto during summer 2020

Farmers' markets in Toronto are still operating during summer 2020 on a weekly basis, even if lots of them have moved online or, sadly, been cancelled. These markets are a great way to get farm fresh food in the city, so it's a good thing some will still be open albeit with restrictive safety measures in place.

Here's a breakdown of farmers' markets in Toronto this summer by day of the week.

Monday

Sorauren Park, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

One-way traffic flow has been implemented at this weekday market, and it's recommended that one person per household shop and that orders be placed in advance. Find everything from fresh veggies to fish, chocolate, deli products, momos and pierogies.

Tuesday

Riverdale Park West, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shop for kombucha, baked goods, produce, chocolate and much more when you visit this market that connects local providers with the Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Trinity Bellwoods Park, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Social distancing is especially important at this market as it's one of the city's most popular. Order pickles, crackers, fish, cheese and organic produce ahead of time and pick up wearing a mask, without lingering.

East York Civic Centre, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No food can be consumed on site nor can samples be offered at this market this year, and there will be a single entrance to the market. Pets also have to be left at home, and some usual vendors won't be in attendance.

Wednesday

4709 Dundas Street West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organic veggies, meat, cheese, sunflower oil, honey, baked goods and oven-ready goods are available from this reopened farmers' market in a grassy area.

29 Lower River Street, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There's a limit of 50 people in this market at one time and face masks are mandatory, but you'll be able to find baked goods, wine, produce and juices here.

Saturday

Weston and Lawrence, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This early Saturday morning market will be starting up in August, and in the past they've had vendors selling products like meat, eggs, honey and produce.

St. Lawrence Market, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is arguably one of the most popular and central markets, but fortunately long hours make it easy to get there early. Barriers and other restrictions have been put in place, but it's still where to go to get some of the best local products in the city.

550 Bayview Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Order online from over 20 vendors in advance in order to pick up in person from the city's largest market. Expect goods like pastries, chocolate, honey, pickles and crackers.

Withrow Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will sadly be no live music, crafts or seating at this market this year, but you can pre-order online and those who do so will be granted early market access at 9 a.m. Everyone else is welcome starting at 10 a.m. Find items like dairy products, flowers, wine, baked goods, produce and more.

Humber Bay Park West, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This market collects a ton of different vendors selling dairy products, produce, meats, juices, wine, knives, tea, kombucha and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Sunday

Jonathan Ashbridge Park, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Make the most of your Sunday by hitting up this market that represents a ton of local farmers and also has prepared food offerings like momos, waffles, popsicles, chocolate, empanadas and coffee.