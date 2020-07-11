10 cocktails you need to drink in Toronto this summer

Cocktails to drink in Toronto this summer are being exclusively enjoyed on patios, which isn't entirely a bad thing. Show a local bar or restaurant some love and get some much needed fresh air while sipping on one of these seasonal refreshers that's sure to beat the heat.

Here are the cocktails you have to drink in Toronto this summer.

Red Lotus

Dzo Viet Eatery near the AGO is brightening summer days with this tasty concoction of lychee liquor, vodka infused grapefruit, cranberry juice, lime juice, elderberry and dehydrated grapefruit garnish.

Watermelon Mojito

You can't go wrong with putting a watermelon twist on a classic, so reward yourself on the patio at the Edmund Burke on the Danforth with this simple but bold combination of fresh watermelon juice, rum and mint.

Barrel-Aged Paper Plane

Pick up one of these to go from The Dylan on the Danforth East, and enjoy the refreshing but deep flavours of Aperol, amaro and bourbon at home or in the park. They're also pouring their usual great beer selection on the patio.

Cadillac Marg

Anejo on King West is serving up this take on an iconic summer cocktail that combines Reposado, dry curacao and a little citrus and agave for the ultimate post-work patio beverage.

Monkey Colada

A slushie of Monkey Shoulder scotch, Pedro Ximinez sherry, coconut, pineapple and lime finished off with a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg on the patio at Civil Liberties in Bloorcourt makes for a Highland take on a tropical standby.

Sangria

Sometimes you don't need fancy bells and whistles for a great summer drink: sangria and tacos at Libertad in Liberty Village are excellent simple pleasures.

Beergarita

Ever wished you could drink a beer and a margarita at the same time? Now you can with "beergaritas" in lime or raspberry lemonade flavours at Steam Whistle Biergarten in the South Core.

Nitro Colada

Kick your colada up a notch at Pompette in Little Italy, where they add curry leaves to a mixture of coconut, pineapple and rum. An unexpectedly delightful accompaniment to their French menu.

Boozy Slushie

I'll Be Seeing You in Riverside has been doing boozy slushies for pickup in flavours like peach mint and lemon basil. Great for enjoying in the park or backyard with some of their bar nibbles.

Melon Mojito

Toronto's rooftop tiki bar at Bovine Sex Club on Queen West is back, and they're serving up appropriately summery drinks like this one made with white rum, melon liqueur, fresh mint, watermelon, lime, sugar and soda.