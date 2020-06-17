25 new restaurants in Toronto that opened since the pandemic started

New restaurants in Toronto that opened since the pandemic started have managed to enter one of the most difficult industries during one of the hardest times in history. These businesses that were brave enough to first serve customers during April, May and June have helped make tough times a little brighter, or at least more delicious.

Here are new restaurants that have opened in Toronto since the start of the pandemic.

This Black-owned shop in Parkdale that opened up in June sells burgers named "Kumasi" and "Accra" as well as fried chicken and grilled cheese.

Curries, chicken feet soup, Thai-style tartare and ice cream with toast are just some of the items now served at this new project in Cabbagetown from the people behind Eat BKK and Koh Lipe.

We may have lost Tennessee Tavern in Parkdale, but it's swiftly been replaced by this restaurant serving Detroit-style pizza and burgers run by the same team.

St. Clair West now has this source for salad, tacos, cassava fries, cocktails and brunch that's been open since June 3. Look for the neon sign with a retro feel.

Open since May, kebabs and chicken shawarma are now sold at this brand new addition to Toronto's Middle Eastern food scene located on the Danforth.

If luxurious seafood rice bowls topped with lobster are what you're seeking, pick up some takeout from this new restaurant on Woodbine in Markham that specializes in donburi.

Mid-May saw what was once Billy's Diner return to Leslieville as a restaurant serving burgers, bacon sandwiches, patty melts, poutine and milkshakes.

First opened on June 1, this place on Marlee in North York does dozens of varieties of wings, including salt and vinegar, Buffalo, suicide, Cajun, "Yorkdale" (sweet Thai chili garlic), "Bob Marlee" (jerk hot), "Jungle" (pineapple mango), "Tokyo" (teriyaki soy sesame), "Manila" (adobo garlic) and "Obama" (smoked macadamia).

This sister project of Mercado Negro in the Castlefield Design District is dishing up more delicious Portuguese cuisine like chicken and shepherd's pie.

French food is now available to go in Little Italy from this restaurant that opened in May and serves items like pate en croute, rillettes, terrine, olives, asparagus, green bean salad, sourdough, wine and cocktails.

Markham Road in Scarborough became home to this new source of Afghan cuisine, such as kabab, naan and biryani, in May.

This new Filipino restaurant near the AGO currently serves kamayan kits, DIY lumpia kits and silog meals.

Open for the majority of the pandemic, this Ossington fast-casual restaurant serves wood fire grilled meats and farm-to-counter sides "inspired by the six seasons."

This new Queen West bao concept that puts steak or tofu on Chinese buns also serves Singapore Chicken Rice and tater tots for delivery.

Pad thai, papaya salad, shrimp rolls and more are now available from a new location of this Thai restaurant that opened in May near Yonge and Eglinton.

This restaurant near the AGO has been serving up their "pho-tine" (a cross between pho and poutine), noodles, banh mi sliders and wings since late March.

Tacos, nachos, quesadillas and even Mexican-style sushi rolls with jalapeno, bacon and cheese have all been available from this Entertainment District restaurant since May.

A Danforth East location of this popular smash burger joint, that already has Little Italy and Queen West locations, opened in April.

This understated taqueria selling tacos served in handmade tortillas plus burritos, chips and guacamole opened a new location at Gladstone near Bloor in April.

This Korean rice dog restaurant serving corn dogs covered in ramen or potato bits or other wild toppings opened up a new downtown location in Koreatown in June.

This Leslieville restaurant once known simply as Core changed its entire concept to serve Korean soul food like bibimbap, Korean fried chicken and dupbap during the pandemic.

Queen City Pizza at Queen and Pape relaunched under this name in early May, serving pizzas, chocolate brownie pudding and burgers out of humble confines.

Tandoori, chaplee and malai dinners served with mango shakes are the signature of this new restaurant on West Queen West.

Translated as "hangout," Adda is a new Indian pub in Corktown serving everything from onion rings and samosas to palak paneer cannelloni and paneer tikka pizza.

Located in Richmond Hill, this brunch place that first opened in May serves smoked duck breast and pork belly bennies plus ramen, chicken n' waffles, chicken liver pate and milkshakes.