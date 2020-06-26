Eat & Drink
Posted 5 hours ago
25 restaurants serving brunch on a patio in Toronto this weekend

Brunch on a patio in Toronto is finally a reality this weekend as a bit of normalcy returns to our Saturday and Sundays, even if it's socially distanced. Let's face it, we were all fooling ourselves thinking we could learn to poach eggs and make hollandaise, so it's time to support local and let the pros get back to breaking our fast.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto serving brunch on their patio this weekend.

School

This Liberty Village restaurant, known for its dense pancakes and other indulgences like chicken n' waffles, is now accepting online reservations seven days a week, including this weekend.

The Morning After

You can call or DM this brunch place with a patio in CityPlace to reserve a spot and make sure that come this weekend, you're sipping neon drinks with names like Sip Sip Bish and The First Sin. 

Wafels & More

Kensington Market's source for authentic Belgian Liege waffles has opened up their front and back patio starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Green Wood

Though the patio at the Leslieville location of this restaurant remains closed, the King West location will be opening its patio this weekend so you can lox 'til you drop.

Almond Butterfly

A cute streetside patio with umbrellas has been set up outside this restaurant on Dundas West so you've got it made in the shade with a gluten-free brunch and cupcakes.

Kost

If you're the type that doesn't want to break lockdown for just any patio, consider heading up to this 44th-floor hotel rooftop spot in the Entertainment District for brunch with a view of the city.

What a Bagel

The Richmond and Spadina location of this bagel joint is serving eggs benny and French toast out on their patio.

Sofia

Book a reservation at this secluded Yorkville patio for a discreet weekend brunch out on the town with an artsy, Italian twist. 

Evviva

This South Core restaurant is back open for walk-ins only starting at 7 a.m. on weekends with a 90-minute time limit, and they're taking contact information.

MIA Brunch Bar

Near Yonge and Eglinton, this tree-shaded patio where you can sip lemonade and chow down on French toast is opening for the first time this summer on Saturday.

Gare de l'Est

You can reserve online or by phone for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at this French restaurant near Dundas and Carlaw.

3 Speed

One of Bloordale's best options for a shady, tree-canopied brunch is starting up their service this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Score on King

King East's Caesar bar is back with a rainbow patio that's open for brunch this weekend so you can once again satisfy your essential need for a cocktail topped with a grilled cheese.

Fox & Fiddle

The CityPlace location of this pub is open daily from 11 a.m. and serving brunch on their patio starting this weekend. Expect typical pub grub favourites.

Fran's

The large patio at the Front Street location of this diner in the Financial District will be open for a classic retro brunch this weekend on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Queen and Beaver

The rooftop patio of this English-style pub near Yonge and Dundas will be open this weekend for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., pints included.

Maple Leaf Tavern

Email or call this Leslieville restaurant to reserve a spot on their side yard patio for brunch starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Sophie's

Eggs benny, French toast and pancakes await at this Leaside restaurant that's open for brunch on the patio starting on Sunday.

Local Public Leaside

The Leaside location of this nation-wide chain has a patio that will be serving up a traditional brunch starting this weekend.

Chadwick's

Call this restaurant in the Annex that's known for comfort food to reserve a spot on their expanded sidewalk patio for brunch this weekend.

Drake Hotel

Brunch is on this weekend at the West Queen West hotel location of this hospitality empire known for its upscale takes on the classics.

The Homeway

This Mount Pleasant restaurant is officially opening their patio on Saturday at 8 a.m. for brunches like avocado toast and poached eggs.

Northern Maverick

This craft brewery in the King West area is serving brunch and beer on their patio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting this weekend.

Liberty Commons

Brunch specials will be served this weekend on this Liberty Village patio attached to the home of Big Rock beer here in Toronto. 

Madame Levant

This Leslieville restaurant is doing a pop-up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. without full service where you can order from an outside bar and eat on site, or take your brunch to go.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Chadwick's

