Toronto cafe that was like a cottage in the city has shut down permanently

A cafe known for its cottagey vibes in downtown Toronto appears to have closed for good.

Dock on Queen was known for its live performances, spiked hot beverages and craft beer, but it appears that the space is up for lease.

Their Facebook page lists them as permanently closed, with their latest post saying that as of March 17 they'd be temporarily closing but adding "See you all soon and take care!"

According to a separate post on Facebook, the landlord was prepared to defer or forgive some of the rent, but instead the cafe owner just cleared out in the middle of the night, leaving the space in an "uninhabitable state."

The Dock on Queen has not responded to a request for comment.

A sign outside the building currently reads "For Lease" and the windows are all papered up.