LCBO hours for Easter weekend in Toronto and Ontario

LCBO hours for the Easter weekend in Toronto and Ontario won't make you happy if you planned on shopping on Good Friday. Like a lot of stores in the province, the LCBO is closed that day.

But that doesn't mean you need to go without any libations. If you plan in advance there's plenty of options for local wine delivery and, remember, you can also get beer and wine delivered from restaurants these days.

Toronto craft brewers and other booze delivery services might also be able to help you out.

Some food box delivery services are also including wine and beer in their list of options.

But it's not just Good Friday you need to plan for. LCBO stores in Toronto and Ontario will also be closed on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. The only day you'll be able to visit this weekend will be on Saturday, April 11 between the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.