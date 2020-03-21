30 alcohol and beer delivery options in Toronto

Alcohol and beer delivery in Toronto can keep your spirits up while practicing social distancing. There's nowhere to be anyway, and a little liquid courage never hurts during chaotic times.

Here some options for alcohol and beer delivery in Toronto.

Ontario's liquor store ships through Canada Post, although that means they aren't able to give definite delivery dates at this time.

The Beer Store has this dedicated service of its own that does home delivery in Toronto of all the beer they have in stock.

Craft Beer

Use code YYZDelivery at checkout on this craft brewery's website on a minimum order of 12 units for free delivery within one to two days in Toronto.

This craft brewery is doing local deliveries from Lakeshore to Eglinton, Spadina to Islington for a $5 flat fee to your door.

This small craft brewery with a specialty in Belgian-style beers is offering free delivery.

Order curated packs of beer from this reputed local producer for home delivery over the phone.

This craft brewer is offering free delivery on full cases of beer within postal codes M2-M9.

Local, same-day delivery is available for those within postal codes M2-M9 from this microbrewery.

Get free local delivery on 12 or more cans from this widely known craft beer producer.

This microbrewery is doing free no-contact delivery on orders over $100 within the area west of Warden Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue, and east of Parkside, Keele, Weston, Black Creek.

Order by 9 a.m. for free same-day delivery on orders over $50 within postal codes M4, M5, M6 and M8.

This craft brewery is offering free no-contact home delivery on Fridays for orders over $50.

Email this craft brewer to get free shipping on orders over $50 in the GTA right now. You can also order other products of theirs like dog treats and merch for delivery.

Order a minimum of 24 cans from the online store of this Hamilton-based brewery for same- or next-day delivery to Toronto doorsteps.

Apps and delivery services

This restaurant delivery app can also be used to order from shops like the LCBO, Wine Rack and microbreweries as well as pharmacies, florists and pet food stores.

Get all kinds of liquor delivered to your door through this convenient online grocery delivery service.

Select from a wide variety of wine, beer and spirits for delivery using this app, that also delivers items in a range of other categories.

This app allows you order from over a half dozen craft producers in Toronto with a few taps on your phone.

Call up this classic delivery service for delivery within an hour, though it'll cost you a minimum $9 fee plus 10 per cent of the cost of requested products.

Convenient delivery from the LCBO or Beer Store is available through this service by ordering online or on the phone.

Thousands of products are apparently delivered by over a hundred drivers through this service, so getting your order cold in an hour shouldn't be a problem.

Order on the phone and pay with a credit card or PayPal to get liquor delivered through this service in an hour.

Delivery of a wide selection of booze is available 24 hours a day throughout the GTA using this service that takes orders by phone and payment via debit, credit or e-transfer.

24/7 delivery of a huge variety of alcohol products is available from this service that allows you to order on the phone or online.

Get delivery from the LCBO or Beer Store in less than an hour by calling this service.

24-hour booze delivery is available in under an hour in Toronto, Mississauga and Etobicoke through this service taking orders by phone.

This is Etobicoke's 24-hour booze delivery service you can order from on the phone.

Call or order online from this service for fast delivery of alcohol products with no minimum order.

Order all the same kinds of products you'd usually find at the LCBO through this handy app.

Craft Brand Co. will deliver from their extensive collection of rare beers straight to your door for a $10 flat fee anywhere in the M postal code.