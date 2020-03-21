Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
beer delivery toronto

30 alcohol and beer delivery options in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Alcohol and beer delivery in Toronto can keep your spirits up while practicing social distancing. There's nowhere to be anyway, and a little liquid courage never hurts during chaotic times.

Here some options for alcohol and beer delivery in Toronto.

LCBO

Ontario's liquor store ships through Canada Post, although that means they aren't able to give definite delivery dates at this time.

Beer Xpress

The Beer Store has this dedicated service of its own that does home delivery in Toronto of all the beer they have in stock.

Craft Beer
Indie Alehouse

Use code YYZDelivery at checkout on this craft brewery's website on a minimum order of 12 units for free delivery within one to two days in Toronto.

Rainhard

This craft brewery is doing local deliveries from Lakeshore to Eglinton, Spadina to Islington for a $5 flat fee to your door.

Shacklands

This small craft brewery with a specialty in Belgian-style beers is offering free delivery.

Steam Whistle

Order curated packs of beer from this reputed local producer for home delivery over the phone.

Burdock

This craft brewer is offering free delivery on full cases of beer within postal codes M2-M9.

Blood Brothers

Local, same-day delivery is available for those within postal codes M2-M9 from this microbrewery.

Junction Craft

Get free local delivery on 12 or more cans from this widely known craft beer producer.

Muddy York

This microbrewery is doing free no-contact delivery on orders over $100 within the area west of Warden Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue, and east of Parkside, Keele, Weston, Black Creek.

Left Field

Order by 9 a.m. for free same-day delivery on orders over $50 within postal codes M4, M5, M6 and M8.

People's Pint

This craft brewery is offering free no-contact home delivery on Fridays for orders over $50.

Black Lab Beer

Email this craft brewer to get free shipping on orders over $50 in the GTA right now. You can also order other products of theirs like dog treats and merch for delivery.

Collective Arts

Order a minimum of 24 cans from the online store of this Hamilton-based brewery for same- or next-day delivery to Toronto doorsteps.

Apps and delivery services
Foodora

This restaurant delivery app can also be used to order from shops like the LCBO, Wine Rack and microbreweries as well as pharmacies, florists and pet food stores.

Grocery Gateway 

Get all kinds of liquor delivered to your door through this convenient online grocery delivery service.

Runner

Select from a wide variety of wine, beer and spirits for delivery using this app, that also delivers items in a range of other categories.

Boozer

This app allows you order from over a half dozen craft producers in Toronto with a few taps on your phone.

Dial-A-Bottle

Call up this classic delivery service for delivery within an hour, though it'll cost you a minimum $9 fee plus 10 per cent of the cost of requested products.

Home Delivery

Convenient delivery from the LCBO or Beer Store is available through this service by ordering online or on the phone.

The Beer Guy

Thousands of products are apparently delivered by over a hundred drivers through this service, so getting your order cold in an hour shouldn't be a problem.

Bottle Delivery Toronto

Order on the phone and pay with a credit card or PayPal to get liquor delivered through this service in an hour.

ASAP Alcohol

Delivery of a wide selection of booze is available 24 hours a day throughout the GTA using this service that takes orders by phone and payment via debit, credit or e-transfer.

ibooze

24/7 delivery of a huge variety of alcohol products is available from this service that allows you to order on the phone or online.

Max Alcohol Delivery

Get delivery from the LCBO or Beer Store in less than an hour by calling this service.

King St Alcohol Delivery

24-hour booze delivery is available in under an hour in Toronto, Mississauga and Etobicoke through this service taking orders by phone.

Jaay's After Hours Alcohol Delivery

This is Etobicoke's 24-hour booze delivery service you can order from on the phone.

Fast Delivery Service

Call or order online from this service for fast delivery of alcohol products with no minimum order.

Inabuggy

Order all the same kinds of products you'd usually find at the LCBO through this handy app.

Bodega

Craft Brand Co. will deliver from their extensive collection of rare beers straight to your door for a $10 flat fee anywhere in the M postal code.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Shacklands

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

30 alcohol and beer delivery options in Toronto

Social distancing measures at Toronto supermarkets are leading to lineups

46 late night food delivery options you can get in Toronto right now

Popular Toronto restaurant with almost no internet presence says its struggling to survive

A Freshii in Toronto is delivering 100 salads to people in need

The LCBO is limiting how many people can shop in the store at one time

Popular burger restaurant delivers free food to healthcare workers at Toronto hospital

Popular Toronto food delivery service hiring people who've been laid off by restaurants