Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
food box delivery

25 food box and pantry supply delivery options in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Food and pantry box delivery from local restaurants and food providers have been showing how creative locals can be when it comes to feeding the community. Bars, cafes, restaurants, shops and wholesalers of all stripes have been coming up with ways to provide people with staples and take the pressure of bigger grocery stores right now. Why line up?

Here are some food and pantry box options in Toronto.

Mother Cocktail Bar/Ration Food Lab

Get boxes of items like kombucha, sourdough and coffee for delivery or pickup through this innovative project run in part by a local bar.

Barberians Chop Club

DM this private chop club run by a Toronto steakhouse to buy prime cuts.

The Smoke Bloke

Smoked fish and even items like caviar are available from this wholesaler for your gourmet pantry.

Circles and Squares

Get a $50 pantry box of baked goods from this wholesaler or put together your own from a selection of items like juice, cookies, bread, granola and soup.

Feel Good Guru

This store is bundling together "Stay Healthy at Home Care Packages" loaded up with vegan items.

Junction Fromagerie

Get delivery on staples of eggs, milk, butter, sugar and flour through local delivery by this store if you don't want to leave the house for just a few things.

Lox + Schmear

This shop has been doing pickup pop-ups selling bagels, lox, cream cheese, salads, capers, pickled jalapenos, olives and much more.

Sausage Party

Get a totally vegan "Stay at Home Box" via this food provider that includes options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

KAspace Cafe

This cafe has been doing market boxes, with options that are even oriented towards baked goods and vegan items.

Encore Catering

Get delivery of protein or produce boxes through this caterer.

Little Sito

This Lebanese restaurant has been putting together vegan takeout packages as well as dinners for two and mezza.

Elle Cuisine 

Pantry items like soups and sauces, fresh pasta and snacks are available from this caterer.

Early Bird

Food items like chips, guacamole, granola, conservas and chorizo along with wine and coffee are available from this cafe's online shop.

Cote de Boeuf 

Local delivery is available on all sorts of high-end grocery items and meats from this combination butcher shop and restaurant.

Joey

This restaurant chain has started up its own "market," meaning you can get pantry staples like rice, coffee, olive oil and pasta.

Pantry

Assemble an order of proteins, starches, sides, salads and breads through this service run by Food Dudes.

Live Organic

This organic food provider is delivering plant boxes of juices, wraps, dips, crackers and other snacks.

Montgomery's

This restaurant is putting together "Grassroots Food Boxes" containing items like meat, fish, toilet paper, coffee, flour, beer and cheese with an emphasis on local sourcing.

Harvest Planet

Order a home package of fruits and veggies from this fruit delivery service.

FoodShare

Order a produce box, or bread or meat from this food security program, with profits supporting community efforts.

Fruit Suite

If you're finding it hard to eat healthy while working from home, here's the solution for you: this company has put together a produce box designed specially for at-home workers.

Fresh City Farms

This store has put together a selection of produce bags of varying sizes containing popular offerings.

Mama Earth Organics

Organic products and local food can be delivered to your specifications via this service, though they're temporarily not accepting new customers for some routes due to demand.

Leslieville Cheese

Call this store for pickup or delivery of cheeses, crackers, soups, meat, bread, pasta and dips.

Odin Coffee Roasters

Orders must be placed two days in advance for a box full of items of your choosing including prepared foods, snacks, bakery items, chocolate, tea, coffee, vegetables, fruit, beer, wine and more.

Total Cleanse

This juice purveyor now offers a vegetable and fruit box that can delivered starting at $55.

