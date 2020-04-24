Toronto ice cream shop is looking for help after being evicted

Delicious frozen treat season is just around the corner and one Toronto ice cream shop will have to wait until at least next year to serve its community.

Many local businesses around the city have recently been served with eviction notices or have been locked out by their landlord, but in the case of The Lansdowne Cone, it's the result of development that's forcing it out of the space in Bloordale where it's been since 2014.

"Dear friends, Neighbours and fellow ice cream lovers, The Lansdowne Cone is being evicted from our home in the Bloordale community. At this point, we are being forced to close for the 2020 season," it said on Instagram.

"The building at the corner of Lansdowne and Bloor has been sold, and the new owners refuse to have any contact with us to negotiate a continued space to serve our community."

"As proud members of Bloordale, and part of the local small business fabric of the community, we loved our work serving great ice cream and supporting employment opportunities for those with barriers.

We will do everything we can to come back again."

The shop said it's urging people to share its note, write to local government representatives and support its GoFundMe page where it looks to raise $16,000 and find a new space.

It's also encouraging people to "get in touch directly to talk about partnerships, available spaces, pop ups, or other innovative and creative options."

The block where the shop sits at the corner of Bloor and Lansdowne also includes a Coffee Time and a small beauty salon.

"We will not give up the fight for great ice cream and supportive employment empowerment in Bloordale," it said.