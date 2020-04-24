Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lansdowne cone toronto

Toronto ice cream shop is looking for help after being evicted

Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Delicious frozen treat season is just around the corner and one Toronto ice cream shop will have to wait until at least next year to serve its community.

Many local businesses around the city have recently been served with eviction notices or have been locked out by their landlord, but in the case of The Lansdowne Cone, it's the result of development that's forcing it out of the space in Bloordale where it's been since 2014.

"Dear friends, Neighbours and fellow ice cream lovers, The Lansdowne Cone is being evicted from our home in the Bloordale community. At this point, we are being forced to close for the 2020 season," it said on Instagram.

"The building at the corner of Lansdowne and Bloor has been sold, and the new owners refuse to have any contact with us to negotiate a continued space to serve our community."

"As proud members of Bloordale, and part of the local small business fabric of the community, we loved our work serving great ice cream and supporting employment opportunities for those with barriers. 
We will do everything we can to come back again."

The shop said it's urging people to share its note, write to local government representatives and support its GoFundMe page where it looks to raise $16,000 and find a new space.

It's also encouraging people to "get in touch directly to talk about partnerships, available spaces, pop ups, or other innovative and creative options."

The block where the shop sits at the corner of Bloor and Lansdowne also includes a Coffee Time and a small beauty salon.

"We will not give up the fight for great ice cream and supportive employment empowerment in Bloordale," it said.

Lead photo by

karendoesdesign

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Where to buy baking supplies in Toronto right now

Toronto ice cream shop is looking for help after being evicted

Restaurants in Toronto are making it easy to buy meals for someone in need

Scotiabank Arena transforms into huge kitchen to feed 10K meals a day to healthcare workers

One of Toronto's most popular ice cream and gelato joints is finally reopening

Toronto's new online grocery store with delivery is from the people behind Canoe and Lena

Toronto is getting a new French-Korean patisserie for takeout desserts

Toronto tech startup is hiring restaurant staff and delivering free meals to frontline workers