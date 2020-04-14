Eat & Drink
jollibee toronto delivery

Jollibee just launched home delivery service in Toronto

Rejoice, fried chicken fans! The world's top purveyor of peach mango pies, hot dog spaghetti and other Filipino fast food delights is now doing home delivery.

Jollibee, the wildly popular Filipino fried chicken chain, just announced that it had opened up delivery options to Canada and the U.S. for the first time ever in an effort to "to bring some joy to customers who are staying safe at home."

Available at all of the brand's GTA locations through DoorDash starting today, April 14, the service allows customers to order all of their Jollibee favourites a la carte or to build their own meals and family packs for delivery.

"Every order will be secured with a tamper-evident seal to ensure the food is not touched after being packed in-store," reads a press release issued by the company.

Drive-through and take-out options are also available at most of the world-famous chain's Ontario stores while its dining rooms remain closed amid a province-wide state of emergency.

"In conjunction with the launch of nationwide delivery, Jollibee is also delivering food, love and encouragement to those on the frontlines," the release continues, explaining that the brand is donating 5,000 meals to healthcare workers across Canada.

Every one of these delivery care packages will include a "Note of Joy" from customers to show their appreciation for hospital workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons of the restaurant can share their own notes of thanks now by submitting them to Jollibee Canada on Facebook or Instagram.

"At Jollibee, it is part of our mission to spread joy, and during this time we want to bring it to those who need it most, our healthcare workers," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President JFC North America, in the news release announcing the new delivery service.

"We're looking forward to providing more than just a meal, but the appreciation from people all over the country for everything those on the front-lines are doing, day and night, for our communities."

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

