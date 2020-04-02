Fruit and vegetable supplier to Toronto restaurants is now doing home delivery

A produce company that usually supplies some of the city's most popular restaurants is now doing fruit and vegetable delivery to Toronto homes.

Mister Produce — a produce distribution company that started in Kensington Market in the 1930s and has since expanded to supplying 400 restaurants weekly, pre-coronavirus — has just announced that it's launched a grocery home delivery service.

You can now get the same fresh produce that typically goes to Mister Produce's usual clients like La Carnita, the Drake Hotel and Commissary, and Byblos (all of which have closed or been reduced to take-out only).

Their product list includes fruits like Honey Crisp apples and cantaloupes can be bought (affordably too, compared to grocery stores) by the piece, or by the bag, like red seedless grapes.

Meanwhile vegetables run the gamut from asparagus by the bundles to mushrooms and nearly all the varieties of onions and herbs. They also do a dozen large eggs for 3.80, and 1 lb packages of butter for $7.32.

Though Mister Produce is an accredited dairy supplier, their list of offerings doesn't include any dairy, dry goods, pasta, bread, or processed items for now due to supply chain issues, says a representative.

But in the era of COVID-19, where bustling farmers' markets are being replaced by online ones, fresh and properly sanitized produce and fruits might be the hottest commodity. There are also plenty of other grocery delivery services in Toronto to fill the gaps.

Mister Produce delivers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays across the GTA, with a $50 minimum order, which can be paid by credit card or e-transfer. They don't do same-day deliveries, so make sure to fill out an order sheet the day before.