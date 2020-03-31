10 farmers' market food delivery options in and around Toronto

Farmers' markets are some of the best places to get fresh, healthy, sustainably produced, local food, so it's lucky that in light of the current circumstances many are doing delivery to Toronto. Just because the markets are physically closed doesn't mean you can't hit up a virtual one.

Here are some farmers' markets that are doing delivery in and around Toronto.

Build your own or choose pre-made baskets of pastured poultry, grass-fed beef, organic veggies and forest truffles online and have them delivered next day within the GTA using this service.

Farm fresh fruit and veggies as well as snacks can be delivered directly to your door by this service which is donating five per cent of sales to Parkdale Community Food Bank.

Get curated boxes of meat, eggs and vegetables or just meat delivered to your door from this farm.

Minimum $30 orders of restaurant quality, locally sourced, hand-picked fruits and vegetables are being delivered within days by this produce company.

This farm outside Toronto runs a virtual farmers' market that collects all kinds of local products and sells them online Thursday through Sunday for delivery.

Free contactless delivery on orders of fresh produce like fruit, mushrooms, herbs and veggies totaling $40 or more is available from this service that delivers to Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Markham and Woodbridge.

Minimum $50 orders of naturally raised, pastured meats like turkey, pork, beef and chicken are being delivered by this farm on Mondays for free.

Meats like chicken and pork that were pasture raised locally are available for delivery through this farm's online shop.

This farm is doing Saturday delivery not only of items like pork and lamb, but also wool and soap.

Lamb, chicken, eggs, wool, sheep milk gelato and other sheep milk dairy products are available for delivery from this farm.