Toronto restaurant says its permanently closing due to COVID-19

The Westerly announced it would be closing permanently in a notice posted on Instagram Friday with the caption: "So long, and thanks for all the fish. And memories. Stay safe and be well."

The eight-year-old Roncesvalles restaurant known for its brunch and neighbourhood hospitality had temporarily closed on March 15 to do its part in slowing the spread of the virus.

But early Friday morning it announced it would closing for good due to the financial pressures of COVID-19.

"Unfortunately the Westerly is unable to carry on any longer. The stress and uncertainty due to the coronavirus COVID-19 has been overwhelming in so many ways," owner Doug Thompson wrote.

The letter continued: "The financial resources to hang in and stay closed indefinitely until we can re-open are not available. And so, regretfully, we are now closed permanently."

Many members of the community sent their condolences via social media.

"Westerly was 'our place'," wrote _kelseymatheson. "This is incredibly sad. We love and miss you guys."

"A Ronces staple... you knew you would have a great dinner, drinks and service at THe Westerly. I'm so sorry to hear you have to close," wrote another user, aprilks.

The Westerly probably won't be the only restaurant forced to close permanently.

More than 90 per cent of restaurant owners that responded to a Restaurant Canada survey said they're "very worried" about the coronavirus impacting sales over the next three months.

Restaurant Canada spokesperson Marlee Wasser said that many of the respondents are considering closing down permanently or they will face bankruptcy.