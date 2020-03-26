Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vesta lunch toronto

The closure of Vesta Lunch is hitting this Toronto neighbourhood really hard

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Shuttered restaurants has become the new reality of Toronto's food scene, but the closure of some of our favourite 24/7 joints are hitting especially hard. 

The loss of Vesta Lunch, the Annex's beloved greasy spoon, is just one of many cherries atop this sad coronavirus cake.

For those who've been frequenting the diner for years, it's especially disheartening since the family-run restaurant has purportedly stayed open all day, every day (save for certain holidays) since it opened 65 years ago. 

Established by Miriam Reinoso in 1955, Vesta put up signs last Monday that it would be closing down temporarily, at the request of public health officials. 

Although signage says Vesta is accepting takeout orders over the phone, calls to the restaurant's number have gone unanswered since last week. 

The shuttering of this seemingly perennial purveyor of grilled cheeses has shaken some Torontonians to the core, and people have since taken to Twitter to wax poetic about memories of vanilla milkshakes and grilled cheeses in the early a.m.

On the bright side, maybe the owners can finally take a break from serving the latenight, sloppy masses for a quick vacay.

Like all the other dine-in restaurants in Toronto, the closure is supposed to be temporary, so let's keep our greasy fingers crossed that Vesta can ride this one out. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The closure of Vesta Lunch is hitting this Toronto neighbourhood really hard

Ontario will now allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol for takeout and delivery

Taxis in Toronto can be used for grocery and restaurant delivery too

15 options for meal kit delivery and fresh prepared meals for curbside pickup in Toronto

36 local grocery stores in Toronto doing pickup or online delivery by neighbourhood

Here's a map of Starbucks drive-thru locations in Toronto

10 wine delivery options in Toronto

You can now get hot pot delivery in Toronto