Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Riverside Burgers is serving up the classics at 688 Queen Street East, replacing BQM Burger Shoppe.

Blck is now serving lunch and breakfast at 383 Dundas Street East.

Trattoria Milano is now open inside Eataly, the fourth and final restaurant to open within the grocery store.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Haven plant-based eatery is coming soon to 366 Bloor Street West.

Black Fig Coffee is opening up in the Octopus Garden space in Little Italy in mid March.

Hungarian restaurant Black Tulip is slated to open at the beginning of February at 807 St. Clair West.

Closed

Room 104 has closed down.

Other news