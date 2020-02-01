Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
new bars toronto

15 new bars in Toronto to help get you through winter

Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
New bars in Toronto are exactly what you need to get through winter. Cure even the worst case of cabin fever by breaking from routine and heading to one of these spots for a change of scenery instead of hitting up the same old pub on the corner. And hey, a liquid blanket always helps walking home in the cold.

Here are some new bars in Toronto to help you get through winter. 

Bar Biltmore

The Paradise theatre in Bloorcourt is not what it once was, and its recent sophisticated reinvention includes this splashy new cocktail bar serving spritzes, negronis and sours.

Gatsby's Speakeasy

Toronto's "first dueling piano bar" has opened near King and Bathurst, and it sounds like there's no way a night here could be ho-hum.

Happy Coffee and Wine

Coffee to keep you awake and wine to keep you, well, happy are the secret formula to beating the winter blahs at this Parkdale hangout. 

Imanishi Basement Bar

Comfort yourself with same and Japanese food at this space on Carlton from the people behind Imanishi.

standard bar toronto

Standard Bar in Parkdale is hidden behind a pizza joint. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Sous Sol

Sip cocktails in sultry confines at this St. James Town bar with lush decor that's located in a basement so you can forget it's a mix of drizzle and hail outside. 

Standard Bar

Speakeasy vibes distract from the cold at this Parkdale bar inventively hidden in a pizza place. 

Bar Poet

Miss hitting the patio? Head to Queen and Dovercourt to drink wine and eat pizza under fake trees, twinkly lights and an awning to feel like you're outside. 

Bar Volo

Sometimes lots of pasta and beer are the only things that can get you through the coldest month, so head to the reopened version of this bar near Yonge and Wellesley for both.

hotel delilah toronto

Hotel Delilah in Leslieville comes with tropical vibes. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Hotel Delilah

Tell everyone you went on a tropical staycation at this Leslieville "hotel" that doubles as an Airbnb, where vegetarian snacks are served alongside drinks. 

The Alpine

Hearty portions of European food will warm you up at this cozy beer bar in the Junction. 

The Little Jerry

Music is a definite mood booster, so if you find yourself feeling down this season head to this wine bar in Little Italy where a vinyl soundtrack goes way beyond blaring Top 40.

Miss Pippa's

Surround yourself with plants at this Dundas West bar and flower shop where you can cuddle up on a couch with a glass of wine. 

houndstooth bar toronto

You might get treated to live music at Houndstooth bar in Little Italy. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Houndstooth

Change out of those pyjamas for an evening and take in some live music at this cutting edge Little Italy venue. 

Mom's Basement

Movie nights are the perfect way to spend long hours of darkness, but it can get boring staying in, so catch a retro flick at this Danforth bar serving craft beer and popcorn. 

Bar Piquette

Ever-changing wines and small plates ensure this new Grant van Gameren project on West Queen West is always exciting. 

