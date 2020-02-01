15 new bars in Toronto to help get you through winter

New bars in Toronto are exactly what you need to get through winter. Cure even the worst case of cabin fever by breaking from routine and heading to one of these spots for a change of scenery instead of hitting up the same old pub on the corner. And hey, a liquid blanket always helps walking home in the cold.

The Paradise theatre in Bloorcourt is not what it once was, and its recent sophisticated reinvention includes this splashy new cocktail bar serving spritzes, negronis and sours.

Toronto's "first dueling piano bar" has opened near King and Bathurst, and it sounds like there's no way a night here could be ho-hum.

Coffee to keep you awake and wine to keep you, well, happy are the secret formula to beating the winter blahs at this Parkdale hangout.

Comfort yourself with same and Japanese food at this space on Carlton from the people behind Imanishi.

Sip cocktails in sultry confines at this St. James Town bar with lush decor that's located in a basement so you can forget it's a mix of drizzle and hail outside.

Speakeasy vibes distract from the cold at this Parkdale bar inventively hidden in a pizza place.

Miss hitting the patio? Head to Queen and Dovercourt to drink wine and eat pizza under fake trees, twinkly lights and an awning to feel like you're outside.

Sometimes lots of pasta and beer are the only things that can get you through the coldest month, so head to the reopened version of this bar near Yonge and Wellesley for both.

Tell everyone you went on a tropical staycation at this Leslieville "hotel" that doubles as an Airbnb, where vegetarian snacks are served alongside drinks.

Hearty portions of European food will warm you up at this cozy beer bar in the Junction.

Music is a definite mood booster, so if you find yourself feeling down this season head to this wine bar in Little Italy where a vinyl soundtrack goes way beyond blaring Top 40.

Surround yourself with plants at this Dundas West bar and flower shop where you can cuddle up on a couch with a glass of wine.

Change out of those pyjamas for an evening and take in some live music at this cutting edge Little Italy venue.

Movie nights are the perfect way to spend long hours of darkness, but it can get boring staying in, so catch a retro flick at this Danforth bar serving craft beer and popcorn.

Ever-changing wines and small plates ensure this new Grant van Gameren project on West Queen West is always exciting.