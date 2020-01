Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Drippin Coffee has opened at Bayview station, helmed by teen celeb chef Zac Kara.

Chicha's is now serving "Asli Hyderabadi" food near Lawrence and Kennedy.

Bulldog Coffee has reopened at their original location at 89 Granby

Naanspot has opened at Spadina and College

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Green tea speakeasy Matcha byMinistry is opening in mid-February

Robin Goodfellow (Bar Raval) and Amanda Bradley (Alo) will be opening Vela this spring, "a large space in a beautiful historical building in one of the busiest areas in Toronto."

Pizza Shab is opening a location near Davisville station

Other news