10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Businesses that closed in Toronto during the last month of the decade are emblematic of the changes our city is going through as we shift into 2020. Some spots have seen several decades while others weren't around for as long, but it will be interesting to see what will take the place of businesses that shut their doors in December.

Here are the most notable closings in Toronto this past month.

This age-old deli known for its bagels and much more was claimed by notorious Crosstown construction in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

New Year's Eve saw the end of this club inside Thompson Hotel, which is preparing for renovations.

Final services at this funky, fun Asian restaurant in Roncesvalles Village took place near the beginning of December.

Pape Village is no longer home to this retro-style diner that served burgers and classic breakfasts.

This Italian restaurant in Yorkville that saw the whole decade go by closed after 12 years with a final New Year's Eve service.

This key component of the Vegandale takeover of Parkdale didn't manage to survive even after making some pivots with its meatless menu.

East Chinatown said farewell to this spot for dim sum, which has already quickly been replaced by something very similar.

This source for ritzy French food in Yorkville had a final closing service on New Year's Eve.

All but one Toronto location of this brewpub chain fled the city in the last month of the year.

If you're looking to work off a few holiday pounds, you'll have to find somewhere to do it other than this now-shuttered gym.