Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto businesses

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Businesses that closed in Toronto during the last month of the decade are emblematic of the changes our city is going through as we shift into 2020. Some spots have seen several decades while others weren't around for as long, but it will be interesting to see what will take the place of businesses that shut their doors in December.

Here are the most notable closings in Toronto this past month.

Yitz's

This age-old deli known for its bagels and much more was claimed by notorious Crosstown construction in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Wildflower

New Year's Eve saw the end of this club inside Thompson Hotel, which is preparing for renovations.

Aniq

Final services at this funky, fun Asian restaurant in Roncesvalles Village took place near the beginning of December.

Billy's

Pape Village is no longer home to this retro-style diner that served burgers and classic breakfasts.

L'Unita

This Italian restaurant in Yorkville that saw the whole decade go by closed after 12 years with a final New Year's Eve service.

Mythology

This key component of the Vegandale takeover of Parkdale didn't manage to survive even after making some pivots with its meatless menu.

Pearl Court Restaurant

East Chinatown said farewell to this spot for dim sum, which has already quickly been replaced by something very similar.

La Societe

This source for ritzy French food in Yorkville had a final closing service on New Year's Eve.

3 Brewers

All but one Toronto location of this brewpub chain fled the city in the last month of the year.

Riverdale Fitness

If you're looking to work off a few holiday pounds, you'll have to find somewhere to do it other than this now-shuttered gym.

Jesse Milns at Mythology

