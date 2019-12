Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Nightlife venue Forbidden City has opened at 200 Princes' Boulevard.

Fiesta Shisha located at 2026 Sheppard Avenue East opened recently in North York.

The latest component of Oakwood Village's Vegan Village, OV Sweets, is now open next to Vegwood.

Tav's Resto Bar has opened next to Taverniti in Little Italy.

Fuwa Fuwa has begun serving their Japanese souffle pancakes at Square One.

Yang Teashop opened a Markham location yesterday at 3623 Highway 7.

French inspired Asian fusion restaurant La Nuit Shanghai now offers high tea in the morning, dinner and a lounge in the evening, and live entertainment in the Church and Wellesley area.

Opening soon

Retro-themed arcade bar FreePlay is opening soon at College and Spadina.

Elm Street Italian Deli will soon be opening at 15 Elm Street.

A third location of popular burger joint Rudy is coming to 1330 Danforth.

Closed

Due to a fire, Earlscourt BBQ is unfortunately closed until further notice.

