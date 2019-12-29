Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dundas west restaurants

The top 5 new restaurants on Dundas West

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants on Dundas west are powerhouses, some of which have transformed major locations. Brunch and pasta still reign supreme in this area with new options, and you can never go wrong with more pizza. 

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on Dundas west. 

Bar Vendetta

Black Hoof has been converted by Jen agg and her team into this pasta and wine bar that's as much of a hit as her other spot. Expect retro tunes and highballs, and don't sleep on the late night nachos.

The Good Fork

One of Toronto's best spots for brunch relocated to this neighbourhood this year with a strong dinner menu offering and a fantastic cocktail list.

The Fourth Man in the Fire

Retro American pizza has a home at this restaurant that once was Campagnolo, where it's served alongside massive salads. Ordering is done on an iPad and drinks are obtained from a rolling cart. 

Stelvio

Another relocation, this Italian restaurant was once on Queen West. They've brought all their fresh pasta and cocktails over here, and locals couldn’t be happier. 

Friday Roots and Vibes

Live music is alive and well on Dundas West with the addition of yet another venue in the form of this soul food restaurant serving burgers, fried chicken, mac n' cheese and brunch. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Stelvio

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 new restaurants on Dundas West

The top 5 new restaurants in Markham

The top 5 new restaurants on the Danforth

Toronto restaurant struggling to re-open after shut down by fire

The top 5 new restaurants in Mississauga

The top 5 new restaurants in the Financial District

The top 40 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The explosion of craft beer changed the way Toronto drank in the last decade