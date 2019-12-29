The top 5 new restaurants on Dundas West

New restaurants on Dundas west are powerhouses, some of which have transformed major locations. Brunch and pasta still reign supreme in this area with new options, and you can never go wrong with more pizza.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on Dundas west.

Black Hoof has been converted by Jen agg and her team into this pasta and wine bar that's as much of a hit as her other spot. Expect retro tunes and highballs, and don't sleep on the late night nachos.

One of Toronto's best spots for brunch relocated to this neighbourhood this year with a strong dinner menu offering and a fantastic cocktail list.

Retro American pizza has a home at this restaurant that once was Campagnolo, where it's served alongside massive salads. Ordering is done on an iPad and drinks are obtained from a rolling cart.

Another relocation, this Italian restaurant was once on Queen West. They've brought all their fresh pasta and cocktails over here, and locals couldn’t be happier.

Live music is alive and well on Dundas West with the addition of yet another venue in the form of this soul food restaurant serving burgers, fried chicken, mac n' cheese and brunch.