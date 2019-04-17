One of Toronto's most popular Italian restaurants is closing

After almost a decade, some of Toronto's hottest restaurateurs are closing the doors at their first-ever restaurant with a reputation for being one of the best Italian spots in the city.

Campagnolo on Dundas West will have its last dinner service on June 1.

That means regulars have just a little over a month left to get their fill of burrata with roasted grapes and spaghetti all’amatriciana one last time. They were also known for serving some of the best pasta, bone marrow and family style dinners in Toronto.

The husband and wife team behind Campagnolo—Alexandra Hutchison (Marlowe) and Craig Harding—have since opened La Palma, Constantine and Casa La Palma, where they also serve up their signature Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

In fall, Harding will also be leading a luxury culinary tour through central Italy alongside Rob Rossi (Giulietta).

Those mourning the loss of Campagnolo in June can also ease the pain with a visit to Casa La Palma's brand new rooftop patio just across the street, set to open around the same time.