Bone Marrow Toronto

The Best Bone Marrow in Toronto

The best bone marrow in Toronto takes a beautiful part of an animal that would otherwise go unused and turns it into something even more marvellous. Like a shareable ultra-fatty bone butter that comes in its own little organic trough, this delicacy is served in some of Toronto’s most luxurious restaurants that truly respect nose-to-tail cooking.

Here’s the best bone marrow in Toronto.

Bar Isabel
1

Bar Isabel

Roast bone marrow will set you back $20 at this beloved Little Italy tapas bar, served with grilled bread and a sensational chimichurri that brings out the restaurant’s Spanish influences.

Black Hoof
2

Black Hoof

Bone marrow goes for market price at this meat-centric Dundas West restaurant from Jen Agg. When you’re done with the marrow, take shots out of the bone as Anthony Bourdain once famously did.

Farmhouse Tavern
3

Farmhouse Tavern

The roasted bone marrow at this rustic Junction Triangle restaurant comes not only with grilled bread but fresh accompaniments like pickled garlic scape and apple relish.

Campagnolo
4

Campagnolo

There may be a lot of bone marrow to feast on in this city, but this Dundas West Italian powerhouse is the only place you can get it with oxtail marmalade and plums for $15.

Pinky's Ca Phe
5

Pinky's Ca Phe

Listed as “Marrow Beef” for $15 on this Little Italy restaurant's menu, the marrow here is wrapped in thin eye of round with herbs and presented on the bone, inspired by Vietnamese/Cambodian butter beef.

Beast Restaurant
6

Beast Restaurant

Bone marrow is topped with escargot and maitake mushroom ragu at this meat-loving King West restaurant too, served with toasts for $18.

Goods & Provisions
7

Goods & Provisions

You’re already eating bone marrow, so why not have some escargot as well? Also accompanied by parsley salad and toast, this $15 sharing plate goes well with the natural wines served at this Leslieville spot.

Chez's Restaurant
8

Chez's Restaurant

Watch bone marrow being roasted with your own eyes in the open kitchen at this Little Italy restaurant. The luscious marrow is served with crostini made using Golden Wheat Bakery sourdough and accompaniments like bacon jam and chimichurri.

People's Eatery
9

People's Eatery

Instead of being served with the usual toast, the bone marrow at this Chinatown global fusion restaurant is presented with steamed tortillas and fresh salsa. The dish is actually named after the Mexico City Airbnb host that inspired it.

