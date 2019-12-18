The top 5 new Korean restaurants in Toronto

New Korean restaurants in Toronto aren't just limited to BBQ spots. Feast on hanjeonsik, gorge on mandu dumplings, or try to fit an entire sticky rice corn dog in your mouth at these new arrivals in the city.

Here are my picks for the top new Korean restaurants in Toronto.

Delicious jajangmyeon noodles and crispy tang su yuk doused in sweet and sour sauce are just some of the fare offered at this cozy restaurant in Thornhill which focuses solely on the rare culinary hybrid of Korean Chinese cuisine.

This low-key restaurant in Thornhill already feels like a longtime fixture despite only opening this year. If you can find parking, head here for their hulking mandu dumplings, alone or in a beef broth with handmade kalguksu noodles.

It's been a long time coming, but Korea's version of the North American corn dog has finally arrived on Byng Ave. This is the chain's first Canadian outpost specializing in sticky rice corn dogs filled with cheese and topped with ramen. It's too fun not to try at least once.

Yet another BBQ spot from the guy behind Daldongnae, this restaurant near Finch Station offers not one but three types of grills (netted, gridiron, or hot plate grills) or to cook your kalbi and chicken meat.

Eat like Korean royalty, or at least an honoured guest, at this homey family-run spot on St. Clair West. After you've never tried the hanjeongsik style of eating (where more than 12 courses are served all at once) you might not ever want to eat regular meals again.