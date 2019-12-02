Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ikea holiday buffet

Ikea is offering an AYCE holiday buffet in Toronto this week

The holiday season is meant for eating delicious meals with the ones you love, so why not do so immediately following some serious furniture shopping?

On Wednesday, December 4, IKEA is hosting their annual Canada Swedish Christmas Julbord where you can pig out on the all-you-can-eat offerings of everyone's favourite furniture store.

And we all know IKEA never disappoints when it comes to food. 

During the special event, IKEA locations across Toronto and the rest of Canada will offer unlimited portions of Christmas ham, meatballs, salmon, cheese, gingerbread and much more.

Tickets for the event must be purchased at the IKEA Restaurant and Cafe and they're fairly reasonably priced, too. 

IKEA Family Members will only pay $19.99 for the AYCE buffet, while regular customers will have to pay $24.99 and kids 12 and under can eat for $9.99. 

