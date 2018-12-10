Ikea is offering an all you can eat holiday buffet in Toronto

The most wonderful time of the year just become more wonderful. IKEA will once again be serving up an all-you-can-eat Swedish-style buffet at its Toronto area stores this holiday season.

Their annual Julbord will feature unlimited offerings of Christmas ham, meatballs, salmon, cheese, gingerbread and much more.

While the North York location has already had its event this year, Vaughan and Etobicoke will be hosting their Julbords this week on December 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the AYCE affair are $19.99 for the general public and $15.99 for IKEA family members. Tickets can be purchased at IKEA restaurants.