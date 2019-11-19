Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
dosa mahal toronto

Toronto restaurant in dispute with landlord reopening in new location

A fiercely beloved South Indian restaurant in Toronto is finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a dispute with a landlord

South Indian Dosa Mahal, a favourite spot for reasonably priced vegetarian meals, was shut down when a fire ravaged the block where it was located in Bloordale.

While other restaurants in the area reopened, the landlord of Dosa Mahal refused to make repairs yet demanded $70,000 in lost revenue due to the business being closed.

After numerous protests at the site of the closed restaurant, an update has been posted to the Facebook group dedicated to the restaurant's reopening, Save Dosa Mahal, announcing that a new location has been found for the spot.

south indian dosa mahal

Signs are up for the new location of South Indian Dosa Mahal on Roncesvalles. Photo by Tracy Lytle.

It'll be on Roncesvalles just a bit north of Queen, and should be opening within the next few weeks. The family that runs Dosa Maha continues to seeks costs for damages, though their lawyer has advised them this process could take a year or more.

They're currently looking for a commercial rental unit in their old Bloor and Lansdowne area, and continue to operate their Mississauga location.

