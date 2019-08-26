Toronto restaurant might close after 30 years because of dispute with landlord

A Toronto restaurant that's been a corner of the community and resource for cheap dosa and thali plates is embroiled in a bitter landlord dispute that could see its closure.

South India Dosa Mahal lies in the same stretch of Bloor as Brock Sandwich, site of a devastating 2018 fire that affected a few businesses in the area. Brock is back up and running: sadly, the same can't be same for Dosa.

According to a flyer distributed by a Facebook group called Save Dosa Mahal, the couple behind Dosa Mahal have been in the Bloordale neighbourhood for 30 years and the restaurant in its current location for 10.

Save Dosa Mahal! Stop gentrification in our neighbourhood and support this family with over 30 years here in the community! #DoItForDosa #savedosamahal pic.twitter.com/6ZhUsbUTLn — Katie German (@katie_german) August 25, 2019

It also alleges that the landlord has been refusing to make repairs, yet seeks $70,000 in lost revenue due to the business being closed, refusing to pay back any funds owed or allow the business to reopen until she is paid.

Joined @AndrewCash at today’s big community rally today in support of Dosa Mahal, a #Bloordale institution for 30 years, being unfairly treated by their landlord.

Learn more & support the family here: https://t.co/sDAJNnAHr6 #DavenportTO #DoItForDosa pic.twitter.com/oQqjFaYGd3 — Greg Denton (@gsdenton) August 26, 2019

On Sunday, August 25, the community rallied around the business (literally), demonstrating their outrage against the accused landlord's behaviour with signs and a display of support outside the restaurant.

“This is not a business - this is a family. I just want to feed people.”



Owners of South Indian Dosa Mahal speaking at community rally to save this incredible restaurant! #savedosamahal #doitfordosa #foodjustice pic.twitter.com/K3mO9kxk6d — Katie German (@katie_german) August 25, 2019

Online fundraising efforts to save Dosa Mahal have already raised over $3000, surpassing a $200o goal, over $200 of which was raised during the rally. However, sadly it doesn't seem to be doing much good at the moment.

Landlord came by today and removed the remaining signs and changed the locks. The locksmith told me he grew up in this neighbourhood and was sad to see this happening.



Continue to show visible support for the family!



cc: @maritstiles #bloordale #doitfordosa #savedosamahal pic.twitter.com/8T3Cwa8i9L — Katie German (@katie_german) August 26, 2019

On Monday, August 26, all posters had been taken down and the windows had been papered over. A passerby suggests the landlord is responsible.

Posts to the Save Dosa Mahal Facebook group state that the landlord refused to speak to community members, and had a locksmith change the locks.

Neither Dosa Mahal nor the landlord could be reached directly for comment.