New restaurants in Toronto brought lots of tricks and treats to the local food scene. We got more vegan places, one of our most popular beer bars reopened, and new French and Mediterranean spots had their first services.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

This late-night dinner spot on King West from Chef Akira Back comes with karaoke. Expect Asian plates and an over-the-top sense of style.

This place that opened mid-month in Little Italy does build-your-own Indian curry bowls, and also has options for keto and paleo bowls.

The first location of this Montreal vegan brand landed in Toronto this month on King West. They do meatless brunch, poutine, and have a side door for coffee and takeaway.

Yorkdale Mall is now home to a Toronto outpost of this vegan fast food chain that serves burgers, fries, salads, baked goods, wine and beer in an Insta-worth environment.

This month saw the reopening of Bar Volo in a new location on St. Nicholas near the old one that was shuttered years ago, serving Italian bites and cask ales.

Assembly Chef's Hall has brought in this vegan Latin American brand from the chef behind Los Colibris, serving items like ceviche and tortilla soup. It should go perfectly with the margaritas available at the bar.

This Mediterranean restaurant that was once on Dupont has relocated to St. Clair West, where they're serving a bolder menu featuring globally-inspired items such as latkes, ceviche and chicken skewers.

A neo bistro and wine bar, this new hotspot opened in October on King West. They serve French cuisine not only for dinner but brunch too.

This ground floor concept serving tapas like meats and cheeses plus amaro and wine opened this month at the base of the Beverley Hotel.

The Riz group of restaurants opened this St. Clair West spot with a primarily gluten-free menu this month. Dine on Asian plates with fusion elements here.