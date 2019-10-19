These are the most unusual ramen you can get in Toronto

Toronto is now home to more ramen than ever, so it only makes sense that its purveyors want to make their noodle soups stand out. Whether you like it super-sized, vegetarian or just extra Instagrammable, there's a ramen for everyone in this city — if you know where to look.

Here's some of the most unusual ramen you can get in Toronto right now.

Goth ramen

For starters, how about a ramen that's as black as your soul? If you're looking for decidedly goth eats during the Halloween season, hop on your broomstick and head to Ikkousha for a taste of black tonkotsu ramen that has a complex flavour, as well as a bold look.

Avocado ramen

You've heard of avocado toast, but what about avocado ramen? The downtown location of Michelin-level Konjiki serves an avocado ramen that's popping with a delightful fresh green colour, and it's actually totally vegetarian.

Not only that, but they do gigantic monster-sized bowls of ramen as well, with 1.5 times the soup, noodles and all the toppings.

Fried chicken ramen

Popular chain Kinton Ramen is known for their wacky takes on ramen and ability to customize bowls with mountains of meat, but they've taken the toppings to the next level with a ramen topped with karaage — a.k.a. fried chicken. Two perfect comfort foods, together at last.

Beer ramen

Speaking of combining comforts, however — how about a beer ramen?! Now, this ramen at Guu actually only looks like beer, but the illusion is pretty darn visually-convincing.

No matter how much ramen we get in Toronto, creative chefs are always sure to come up with new ways to wow diners, so keep your eyes peeled for the wackiest new takes on this classic Japanese dish.