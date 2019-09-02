Eat & Drink
You can now get beer ramen in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
The transition from summer to fall in Toronto isn't always an easy one, but what better way to ease yourself into the colder months than by combining a summer favourite (beer) with a winter comfort (noodles)?

Guu Izakaya in Toronto has made that unlikely combination a reality with their beer ramen. They've been serving it this summer at their Parkdale location in town.

Though the ramen noodles in this dish look deceptively like they're floating in actual beer, in fact the cold soup is a trick of the eye.

The ramen is actually served in an ice cold broth made using bonito flakes, presented in a beer mug and topped with a foam of egg whites and gelatin to complete the illusion.

That means you can save on airfare to Vancouver if you want to try a taste of beer ramen, where they've previously had it for a while at Yuu Japanese Tapas.

