Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

DaanGo Cafe will officially start serving Asian brunch and tea on November 11.

Coincidentally, something called Happy Coffee Co. is opening at 1754 St. Clair Avenue West, along with Shared Eye Studio.

Neo Coffee Bar is slated to open their second location at College and Bay at the end of October.

Hemant Bhagwani and Trevor Lui will open Burmese restaurant Popa inside Bayview Village in mid-November.

At the end of November, a Longo's complete with a fresh pasta bar, Amsterdam beer and a Jacked Up Coffee will open at 1100 King Street West.

Nonna's Place at Bloor and Symington is officially turning into Thai Nyyom.

Other news