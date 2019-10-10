Toronto to become one of fourteen Good Food Cities in the world

Just weeks after thousands of Torontonians took part in the Global Climate Strike to demand action on the current climate crisis, Toronto has joined 13 other cities across the globe vowing to change their consumption habits for the better.

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined the leaders of cities such as Tokyo, Los Angeles, and London today in signing the C40 Cities Declaration, which proposes the adoption of a "Planetary Health Diet" by reducing two main culprits of climate change and loss of biodiversity: meat consumption and food waste.

The declaration also aims to improve the health of citizens by offering more plant-based options, and making those options more affordable and sustainable.

Barcelona ✅

Copenhagen ✅

Guadalajara ✅

Lima ✅

London ✅

Los Angeles ✅

Milan ✅

Oslo ✅

Paris ✅

Quezon City ✅

Seoul ✅

Stockholm ✅

Tokyo ✅

Toronto ✅



These cities have just committed to achieve a planetary health diet for all by 2030. 🍅🍆🥕🥔



👉🏿https://t.co/JwOxkYPnll pic.twitter.com/2Y19kwMbv5 — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) October 10, 2019

Among the proposal's measures are cutting food waste by 50 per cent from 2015, and shifting away from unsustainable, unhealthy diets by working to provide more "balanced and nutritious food reflective of the culture, geography, and demography of citizens" by 2030.

It is just one of the initiatives being enacted at the c40 Cities World Mayor's Summit, held today and Friday in Copenhagen.

Pleased to join Mayors from around the world at @C40cities World Mayor’s Summit this week, showing my support for the #GreenNewDeal while reaffirming my commitment to protect our environment by addressing the global #ClimateEmergency. #TheFutureWeWant https://t.co/v0HhiwemH1 — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 10, 2019

C40 Cities cites that greenhouse gas emissions from the food sector are due to rise by 38 per cent by 2050, and that 75 per cent of those emissions are caused by the consumption of food from animal sources.

"The world is in a climate crisis, causing droughts, floods, and desertification, reducing our ability to feed everyone on the planet," it continues in a release.

Already a haven for those seeking more sustainable and plant-based options, it seems Toronto is a perfect candidate for progressive food change.