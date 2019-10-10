Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
c40 mayors summit

Toronto to become one of fourteen Good Food Cities in the world

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just weeks after thousands of Torontonians took part in the Global Climate Strike to demand action on the current climate crisis, Toronto has joined 13 other cities across the globe vowing to change their consumption habits for the better.

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined the leaders of cities such as Tokyo, Los Angeles, and London today in signing the C40 Cities Declaration, which proposes the adoption of a "Planetary Health Diet" by reducing two main culprits of climate change and loss of biodiversity: meat consumption and food waste. 

The declaration also aims to improve the health of citizens by offering more plant-based options, and making those options more affordable and sustainable.

Among the proposal's measures are cutting food waste by 50 per cent from 2015, and shifting away from unsustainable, unhealthy diets by working to provide more "balanced and nutritious food reflective of the culture, geography, and demography of citizens" by 2030.

It is just one of the initiatives being enacted at the c40 Cities World Mayor's Summit, held today and Friday in Copenhagen.

C40 Cities cites that greenhouse gas emissions from the food sector are due to rise by 38 per cent by 2050, and that 75 per cent of those emissions are caused by the consumption of food from animal sources.

"The world is in a climate crisis, causing droughts, floods, and desertification, reducing our ability to feed everyone on the planet," it continues in a release.

Already a haven for those seeking more sustainable and plant-based options, it seems Toronto is a perfect candidate for progressive food change.

Lead photo by

Dan Newman

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto to become one of fourteen Good Food Cities in the world

Toronto Restaurant Openings: YGO Lab, Chiang Rai, Khao, Vegwood, Belle's Bakery

Soufi's announces they're reopening their Toronto restaurant

Tim Hortons and Starbucks ranked two of the biggest plastic polluters in Canada

Paramount Fine Foods offers to help Soufi's reopen their restaurant in Toronto

Toronto's most popular Indian buffet restaurant shut down by health inspectors

Toronto devastated after Syrian restaurant closes because of death threats

One of the first Aroma locations in Toronto has closed