Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
by chloe toronto

One of the most popular vegan restaurants in the world is opening two Toronto locations

If you've eaten at by CHLOE., then you know the popular U.S. plant-based eatery serves delicious, nutritious and sustainable dishes. 

The restaurant currently has locations in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Providence and London, and has now announced the opening of their inaugural Canadian location in Toronto. 

In late September of this year, by CHLOE. will begin offering their signature menu items —including mac and cheese, the quinoa taco salad and the guac burger — at Yorkdale mall

They'll also offer a selection of "Grab + Go" seasonally-changing market specials and freshly-baked sweets.

Everything on the menu is vegan, and many dishes are also available gluten- and soy-free. 

In honour of the by CHLOE. launch in Canada, they'll also be introducing an exclusive “Toronto by CHLOE.” menu inspired by classic Canadian dishes and local ingredients.

By CHLOE.'s founder and creative director, Samantha Wasser, was recently named one of the 100 Coolest People in Food and Drink by Business Insider. 

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our brand into Canada," Wasser said. "Toronto’s vibrant and diverse community, paired with its innovative food scene, makes for the perfect destination for our first location in Canada."

The opening of the Yorkdale restaurant marks by CHLOE.'s 16th location since opening in New York’s West Village in July 2015. 

Following the opening in September, another Toronto location is set to open in the Financial District in 2020. 

