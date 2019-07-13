Toronto is getting another zero waste supermarket

The zero-waste trend in Toronto is growing. Major grocery stores are reducing their single-use plastic, and temporary zero-waste stores and markets are popping up all over.

Bare Market is a zero-waste company that was founded in 2018 and has had around 65 pop-up locations all across Toronto.

Now, they're getting a permanent retail location.

The market, which sells body-care products, home-care products, cleaning supplies, office supplies and more, will open at 1480 Danforth Avenue this winter.

According to their website, bare market is "on a mission to help you reduce waste," and "to make sustainable and ethical living easy and accessible for everyone, everywhere," by providing package-free goods.

What exactly does that mean?

Essentially, it means none of their products come wrapped in packaging that cannot be reused or composted.

Customers are free to bring their own reusable containers, or they can participate in the Bare lending program and borrow a container for a refundable deposit.

Bare doesn't currently offer food items, but their website says they will once their permanent location opens.

Before their retail location opens for business, you can order from their website for a $10 flat shipping rate across Canada, with free shipping on orders over $100.

Their next pop-up locations will be at Patagonia Toronto from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 21 and the Sorauren farmer's market earth talk on July 22.