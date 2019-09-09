This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Freshii, Aji Sai, Sunset Grill, McDonald's, Fancy Franks

This week on DineSafe, we learn that some popular chains were busted by Toronto health inspectors. McDonald's, Tim Hortons and Freshii all landed conditional passes upon inspection. Yikes!
Discover what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Joey (3401 Dufferin St.)
- Inspected on: September 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: September 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aji Sai (467 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: September 4, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Freshii (2300 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: September 4, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat and refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
- Inspected on: September 4, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Mr. Greek (6015 Steeles Ave. East)
- Inspected on: September 4, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: September 4, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (65 Wellesley St. East)
- Inspected on: September 4, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 5, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 5, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 5, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.
- Inspected on: September 5, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: September 5, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: September 6, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: September 6, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: September 6, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: September 6, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.