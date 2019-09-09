Eat & Drink
This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Freshii, Aji Sai, Sunset Grill, McDonald's, Fancy Franks

This week on DineSafe, we learn that some popular chains were busted by Toronto health inspectors. McDonald's, Tim Hortons and Freshii all landed conditional passes upon inspection. Yikes!

Discover what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Joey (3401 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: September 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Teriyaki Experience (595 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: September 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (205 Humber Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: September 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aji Sai (467 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Freshii (2300 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: September 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat and refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
McDonald's (260 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: September 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Mr. Greek (6015 Steeles Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: September 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Paramount Fine Foods (3401 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: September 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (65 Wellesley St. East)
  • Inspected on: September 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Fancy Franks (453 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Fat Bastard Burrito (20 Blue Jays Way)
  • Inspected on: September 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
OneZo Tapioca (5 Northtown Way)
  • Inspected on: September 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.
Real Fruit Bubble Tea (219 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Thai Express (1 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Ding Dong Pastries and Cafe (321 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Fresh on Eglinton (90 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Sunset Grill (2006 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Timothy's World Coffee (595 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: September 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

