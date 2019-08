Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Chen Chen's is now serving Nashville hot chicken at Stackt.

Bombay Roti just opened a new location at 1404 Yonge Street.

Macao Doulao Hotpot Restaurant recently opened in a 6000-square-foot space in Richmond Hill.

Wonton Kitchen is serving soup dumplings at 29B St. Joseph Street.

Opening soon

Bar Poet is opening at Queen and Dovercourt tomorrow.

Heavyweights Janet Zuccarini and Stuart Cameron have announced they’ll be opening Azhar on Ossington in 2020.

Karahi Boys is planning to open a Scarborough location.

Local Kitchen + Wine Bar is opening a Dupont location soon.

Cass Avenue is opening at 150 Eglinton Avenue East next week.

U3 Refreshment will be serving drinks inside U3 at 425 Queen Street West.

