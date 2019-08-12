New Jollibee location to open in Toronto this fall

Jollibee's expansion into Canada continues at a clip with not one, but three new restaurants set to open across the GTA in the near(ish) future.

We'll most-definitely be waiting until at least 2020 for the hotly-anticipated fried chicken joint at Yonge and Gould near Ryerson, as the new building in which it's set to live has yet to be constructed.

A store is also set to open in what used to be a Moores Clothing store at 79 Billy Bishop Way in North York, according to a marketing representative for the popular Filipino fast food chain.

No word yet on when people will be able to get their Jolly spaghetti fix there, but the Mississauga-based general contracting firm BUILD IT By Design just confirmed by email that construction on the Promenade Mall location will be starting in just two weeks.

An exact opening date has yet to be pinned down, but the BUILD IT By Design rep says that construction will take three months and that the Thornhill restaurant, when finished, will boast a whopping 3,300 square feet worth of space.

Should Jollibee commence operations as soon as its new store within Promenade Mall is ready, as it has with its other GTA locations, we're looking at an opening date in late November or early December.

How's that for an early Christmas present?