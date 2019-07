Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Holy Perogy is now soft open and serving outrageously topped Polish dumplings at 777 The Queensway.

Gone for a while, The Diner's Corner has reopened to serve their Jamaican eats at 714 Yonge.

Good Neighbour is officially serving espresso in their new Dovercourt location in the old Luna Cafe space.

Gazo is now serving souffle pancakes and nitrogen ice cream at Yonge and Bloor.

Chi Dim Sum is now serving classic Chinese at Yonge and Eglinton.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

The Annex Hotel is launching Annex Wine Bar with a new chef and new menu of sharing plates and organic wines in early July.

A location of Boba Boy will soon be serving bubble teas at Broadview and Gerrard.

The people behind Stelvio will be opening Buono on Queen West this summer.

Chef Akira Back is opening a new project called Dasha this summer at 620 King West.

Middle Eastern chain Azkadenya is opening a location on Queen near Osgoode station.

Closed

Hi Tea 23.5 has been replaced by a Kung Fu Tea location.

Caldense Bakery closed their location at Dundas and Palmerston on June 23 after 13 years, due to the building being sold.

Other news