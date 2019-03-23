Caplansky's announces mysterious news for Blue Jays fans

In a cryptic Facebook post made on March 21, Caplansky's announced they had some "exciting news for Blue Jays fans."

Though the post goes on to say "I'm the worst at keeping secrets so I can't wait to spill the beans. Er... spread the mustard," the only thing Caplansky's would say in response to a request for comment was "The exciting news is that Jays are going to be awesome this year. Super excited to cheer them on."

Though it would be great if our "awesome" baseball team knocked it out of the park this spring, delicious deli sandwiches will always pique the interest of the hungry and curious. Whatever the project is, it won't be up and running by the 14th, as one commenter wanted to know.

Another commenter said "The Skydome is the place for stuff covered in mustard," and others seem to agree.

It's a likely hunch, but we'll just have to be patient and comfort ourselves with all the other sandwiches the city has to offer until more information is officially released.

Caplansky's previously had three locations in Toronto, though the Little Italy and Yorkville spots are now shuttered, leaving only a Pearson Airport outpost.