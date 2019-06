Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

The King West outpost of Ascari is now open.

Bar/bakery/restaurant Reign and Clockwork are now both officially open at the Fairmont Royal York.

Mugi is now serving Thai food at Bathurst and Bloor.

Palgong Tea is now open at 330 Steeles West and at 15 Mill Street in the Distillery District.

A coffee shop called Lourdes is now open at Davenport and Symington.

Bombay Roti now has a second location at 1404 Yonge Street.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Maiz Arepa Bar is opening where Arepa Cafe used to be on Queen West on June 24, the fourth location for the brand.

Par-Tee Putt is opening at 26 Duncan in late June.

Roselle has officially announced that their second location will be at Queen and Dovercourt, and should be opening sometime in July.

Closed

Rosie’s Eatery will be closed as of June 15.

Other news