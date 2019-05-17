Toronto's most historic hotel is opening two new restaurants

One of Toronto's most historic and beautiful old hotels is getting two breathtaking brand new spaces.

The Fairmont Royal York is opening Clockwork cocktail bar and Reign restaurant this June. Already sounds pretty swanky, right? Both venues will officially open June 11, on the hotel's 90th anniversary.

Clockwork Champagne & Cocktails will be situated in a lobby area of Fairmont Royal York, and will centre around a modern, two-sided clock tower. Steps away from this cocktail lounge will be Reign Restaurant + Bar + Bakery.

Rockwell Group was enlisted to bring the design of Clockwork to life, complete with a constellation clock and Pullman car banquettes meant to evoke vintage glamour and the golden age of railway innovation. A cocktail menu exclusive to the venue will put modern twists on classics.

Reign promises "three unique culinary experiences, blending together daily must-haves and classic culinary techniques with modern food trends," with local farm-to-table ingredients on the menu like steak, lobster and Newfoundland cod. This space will incorporate a custom mural, grand piano, fireplace and Canadian Walnut accents.

Fairmont Royal York is still home to Library Bar, which has built up a reputation for serving some of Toronto's best Afternoon Tea and martinis over the years. We'll just have to see what Best of Toronto lists Reign and Clockwork can make their way onto.