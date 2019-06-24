There's a secret all-white dinner party in Toronto this summer

Toronto’s super top secret dinner party where you're required to dress all in white is back again this year, and tickets for the event are coming out in three phases.

The earliest you’ll be able to snap up coveted tickets to Toronto’s annual edition of the world-famous Diner en Blanc is June 26 at 9 a.m., and after that tickets will be released in two other phases on July 10th and 17th, also at 9 a.m.

Phase 1 is solely for those who’ve attended before, and Phase 2 is for those sponsored by an attendee, with Phase 3 finally opening up to the 17,000 people on the waiting list.

The actual party itself takes place on Wednesday, August 7, though as always the secret location where it’s being held will only be revealed at the very last minute. Let’s just hope it’s not somewhere too muddy.