Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
diner en blanc toronto 2019

There's a secret all-white dinner party in Toronto this summer

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto’s super top secret dinner party where you're required to dress all in white is back again this year, and tickets for the event are coming out in three phases.

The earliest you’ll be able to snap up coveted tickets to Toronto’s annual edition of the world-famous Diner en Blanc is June 26 at 9 a.m., and after that tickets will be released in two other phases on July 10th and 17th, also at 9 a.m.

Phase 1 is solely for those who’ve attended before, and Phase 2 is for those sponsored by an attendee, with Phase 3 finally opening up to the 17,000 people on the waiting list. 

The actual party itself takes place on Wednesday, August 7, though as always the secret location where it’s being held will only be revealed at the very last minute. Let’s just hope it’s not somewhere too muddy.

Lead photo by

Natta Symmerky

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The Mandarin is doing a free all you can eat buffet on Canada Day

There's a secret all-white dinner party in Toronto this summer

This Week on Dinesafe: Aroma Espresso Bar, Denny's, Estia, Mazz Sushi, Soul Cafe, T-Bones

The top 10 restaurants for corporate events in Toronto

10 craft breweries in and around Toronto that make a great sour beer

One of Toronto's favourite brunch spots is opening a second location

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this summer

10 restaurants near Budweiser Stage in Toronto