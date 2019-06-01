New restaurants in Toronto have brought us all the freshness, lightness and fun we associate with the spring season. While everyone else is going gaga over cherry blossoms and freaking out over the Raptors, enjoy the simple pleasure of getting something good to eat at one of these places.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Ceili Cottage in Leslieville has gotten an upgrade and turned into another Irish pub, complete with a fresh look and a fun patio.

There's nothing Toronto loves more than Portuguese churrasqueira, and we just got a new one in the form of this place that opened near Bathurst and Lawrence.

Vancouver has brought Toronto our most outrageous Caesars yet at this bar that replaced Copetin on King East.

Toronto’s pre-eminent bug chef Cookie Martinez has just opened this place in the Junction Triangle serving arepas and empenadas.

Chewy, delicious udon noodles are now available from this new spot in the Annex.

In the same space that used to house Bob Coffee Bar near Christie and Davenport, the same owners have pivot to an Italian restaurant.

Lebanese food has a new home at this recently opened restaurant in the heart of Greektown.

At long last, this Michelin-starred ramen joint has a downtown location near Yonge and Elm.

This restaurant that's fully devoted to tempura bowls opened in partnership with Konjiki on Elm.

Toronto chef Sash Simpson now has this restaurant of his own in Summerhill serving innovative twists on pasta and fish and chips.