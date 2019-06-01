Eat & Drink
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for May

New restaurants in Toronto have brought us all the freshness, lightness and fun we associate with the spring season. While everyone else is going gaga over cherry blossoms and freaking out over the Raptors, enjoy the simple pleasure of getting something good to eat at one of these places.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

The Burren Pub

Ceili Cottage in Leslieville has gotten an upgrade and turned into another Irish pub, complete with a fresh look and a fun patio.

Portuguese Chicken Place

There's nothing Toronto loves more than Portuguese churrasqueira, and we just got a new one in the form of this place that opened near Bathurst and Lawrence.

Score on King

Vancouver has brought Toronto our most outrageous Caesars yet at this bar that replaced Copetin on King East.

Colombian Street Food

Toronto’s pre-eminent bug chef Cookie Martinez has just opened this place in the Junction Triangle serving arepas and empenadas.

Udon Kitanoya

Chewy, delicious udon noodles are now available from this new spot in the Annex.

The Davenport

In the same space that used to house Bob Coffee Bar near Christie and Davenport, the same owners have pivot to an Italian restaurant.

Beiteddine

Lebanese food has a new home at this recently opened restaurant in the heart of Greektown.

Konjiki Downtown

At long last, this Michelin-starred ramen joint has a downtown location near Yonge and Elm.

Akimitsu

This restaurant that's fully devoted to tempura bowls opened in partnership with Konjiki on Elm.

Sash

Toronto chef Sash Simpson now has this restaurant of his own in Summerhill serving innovative twists on pasta and fish and chips.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Score on King

