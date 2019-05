Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Pimentas is now serving apps and cocktails in Little Italy.

Woodfire Sandwich in Etobicoke has become Woodfire Sandwich Cone, serving the frozen custard Woody's Burgers next door is known for.

There's now a little cafe pocket called Coffee Kween inside Northern Contemporary Gallery in Parkdale.

Clay by Food Dudes is now open at Gardiner Museum.

Bellwoods Coffee and Gelato (located, of course, near Trinity Bellwoods Park) is having their official grand opening this weekend, but are already slinging coffees.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Boat King of Thai Noodles will soon be serving Thai boat noodles on Bay Street.

A location of North Poke is coming to the Richmond Adelaide Centre.

Tasty's will soon be serving chicken and donuts above Seor Ak San in Chinatown.

Closed

Kaboom Chicken in Riverside is closing down tomorrow.

Other news