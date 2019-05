Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Oha is now serving Turkish fusion street food out of the stall on Ossington that used to house Kung Fu Dawg.

iHalo Krunch now has an outpost in the Annex Food Hall.

Gold Standard now has a location at 1574 Queen West.

FastDelicious is now serving sandwiches at 2633 Yonge Street.

ChunYang Tea now has two Toronto locations at 531 and 5377 Yonge.

Kinton Ramen now has a location at Bloor and Runnymede.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Gyubee expects to open a Scarborough location on Midland next Friday.

Portuguese Chicken Place will have its grand opening on May 20 at 3327 Bathurst.

Closed

Woodfire Sandwich is permanently closed.

Other news