mothers day brunch 2019

20 restaurants for Mother's Day brunch in Toronto

Mother's Day brunch in Toronto for 2019 is a good way to bond with the fam while also digging into some of the most choice menus in the city.

Here are some places that are taking reservations for for Mother's Day brunch in Toronto this year and still have tables available.

Cafe Fiorentina

The Danforth is home to this restaurant where duck eggs are served up stunningly for a classy Mother's Day brunch. 

Stamp's Lane

If your mom loves oysters, reserve a spot to eat them with her at this Roncesvalles restaurant.

Neruda

Put together the perfect Mother's Day brunch at this spacious steakhouse with sweeping views right by the lake in the Beaches.

Louix Louis

Share an extravagant brunch for two for $120 with options like steak, foie gras and caviar at this 31st floor Financial District restaurant.

Her Father's Cider

Swap out mimosas for cider with brunch at this Harbord village restaurant. 

Alma

This breezy Bloordale restaurant for brunch is great for a calming Mother's Day.

Wynona

This seafood-forward restaurant in Leslieville will be serving up brunch for Mother's Day. 

Little Sito

Indulge on Middle Eastern with mom with brunch at this Bloorcourt restaurant. 

F'Amelia

Do a three-course prix fixe brunch designed especially for Mother's Day at this restaurant in Cabbagetown.

Ufficio

Treat mom to an octo benny in this elegant seafood-focused restaurant on Dundas West this Mother's Day.

Brooklyn Tavern

This Leslieville restaurant known for its brunch is a chill destination for Mother's Day. 

Boehmer

There's a special brunch buffet happening for Mother's Day at this Ossington mainstay.

Farmhouse Tavern

Get on reserving a table for brunch at this popular Junction Triangle place that does elevated farm-to-table brunch fare.

Byblos Uptown

Show your mom to a taste of a little elegance by making a reservation for brunch at this new location of a revered Mediterranean restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton.

Cano

St. Clair West has this destination for a relaxed Italian brunch.

Pollyanna

Sophisticated brunch is fit for a queen at this pretty restaurant in Leslieville.

Bodega Henriette on King

This newest location of this brunch fave is picture perfect when it comes to Mother’s Day.

Sud Forno

Yonge and Temperance has this outpost of the Terroni/Sud Forno empire that impresses with its breakfast offerings.

Luna Junction

Dine on Mediterranean and sip coffees at this family friendly Junction spot. 

Maple Leaf Tavern

Show your appreciation for the person that raised you by treating them to a brunch at this warm and homey Leslieville restaurant. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Cafe Fiorentina

