10 bars and restaurants in Toronto that feel like a tropical vacation

A tropical vacation is literally miles away when you're in Toronto, but there are bars and restaurants in town that can transport you to vibrant interiors and exotic fare. Here's where to go to take selfies among lush plants while sipping on tiki drinks and tasting new flavours.

Here are my picks for bars and restaurants in Toronto that feel like a tropical vacation.

Giant images of emerald tropical leaves decorate the interior of this lush Parkdale restaurant that serves cocktails in giant coconuts and come with names like "Disco Juice" and "Flower Power." You'll feel like you're in Hawaii the second you step inside.

Not only does this King and Portland restaurant serve Caribbean cuisine, the two-storey house it's situated in brings major resort vibes. Order the Calabash Bay, a sharable cocktail served in a carved out pineapple.

You'll feel like you've stumbled on a snack bar in the middle of the Vietnamese jungle at this Little Italy haunt. The Foco Loco drinks served with an upside down can of tropical fruit juice help emphasize the theme.

Plants, a technicolour mural, origami fish and a boat hanging from the ceiling on the second level bring some of beauty of the islands of Southern Thailand to Toronto at this Baldwin Village restaurant.

Get the feeling of being on vacation in Mexico at this restaurant on Ossington with a bright mural, wide open windows, wagon wheel chandeliers and lots of neon.

Danforth East has this tiki bar entangled in vines and dripping with twinkly lights, where cocktails are served in punch bowls.

This Caribbean restaurant in Kensington Market brings the island to the city with jars of plants and peppers on every table and dry ice cocktails served in vessels shaped like sharks.

This Haitian rum bar on Dundas West is one of the best when it comes to tropical feels. Pina Coladas are made out of slushy machines and the library of obscure rum on the wall is sourced almost exclusively from the Caribbean.

Branches overhead strung with twinkly lights, large plants, and checkered tablecloths make this restaurant on Dovercourt between Queen and Dundas seem like a little gem happened upon in Havana.

No place in Toronto looks more like an actual tropical hut than this dim Parkdale tiki bar and restaurant decked out in organic materials. A total lack of windows completes the illusion.