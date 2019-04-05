There's a huge all-you-can-eat night market in Toronto this summer

All those late spring, early summer nights would be nothing without a cold drink and some good food, and you can have as much as you want of both as The Stop's Night Market returns this year.

The highly-anticipated market includes over 65 local vendors serving up a huge variety of gourmet goodies over two nights, with some of the city's top chefs on hand, plus lots of drinks, music and performances.

Best of all, the $125 ticket covers all food and drinks your heart desires and proceeds go to The Stop Community Food Centre and its programming initiatives.

Noteworthy is this year's location of the market. It's set to take over the new shipping container market down at Bathurst and Front streets. The Stackt Market itself is set to open sometime this month, and will no doubt be in full form by the time the night market rolls around.

Look forward to a weekend of food and fun, made better by the Stackt Market's many vendors and cool fixtures, when The Stop's Night Market happens from June 18 to 19.